Raise a toast

things-to-do

Catch a pop-folk band from Kerala perform their most popular hits live this Thursday

In case you missed Kerala-based outfit When Chai Met Toast’s last performance in the city seven months ago, here’s your chance to catch them live.

Comprising vocalist Ashwin Gopakumar, guitarist Achyuth Jaigopal who also rocks the banjo, Palee Francis on keys and ukulele, and Pai Sailesh on drums, they will play fan favourites including Khoj, Firefly, Believe and Forever. The tour will be their last before the band goes on a break to focus on their upcoming debut album.

On: May 9, 9 pm

At: FLEA Bazaar Cafe, 1st-floor Trade View Building, Oasis City Complex, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel.

Call: 9152017990

Cost: Rs 499

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates