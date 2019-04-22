Raising a toast to the legend

default

For Tiger Woods, the biggest trophy would have been seeing tears of joy in his mother's eyes and the tight hugs his children gave him

Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates with his son Charlie Axel as he comes off the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14 in Georgia. Pic/AFP

The World Cup squads have been announced by most countries. Of course, the teams can be changed at the last minute if there are any injuries till May 23 and most teams have also announced the stand-bys. As always with the Indian team, there has been great debate and discussion on who should have been picked and who shouldn't have been taking the flight to London.

One thing that the genuine supporters must remember is that whether they agree with the squad or not, it is now their country's team and they must get behind it and support them to the hilt. Criticism of selected players will demoralise some and some may even get worked up and prove their detractors wrong. So criticism, if any, should now be held back till the tournament is over.

The biggest sporting news was when Tiger Woods won a major, The Augusta Masters. The win was the 15th of his career and the first after 2008 and when the golfing world had given up on him ever winning a major again. His army of die-hard supporters was patiently waiting for this day and when he sank that putt on the 18th, there was a cheer at the famous course and in living rooms like never before.

This has to be the greatest comeback story of all time. To come back and win after going through trials and tribulations, injuries and surgeries that he has undergone shows not just skill but also a mind which has to be the strongest ever. As always, at the highest level, it is temperament that separates the men from the boys and Tiger exemplifies that.

Many articles have been written after the famous win and accolades have come from eminent persons all round the world, but for Tiger, the biggest trophy would have to be seeing the tears of joy in his mother's eyes and the tight hugs his children gave him. His children knew he was a legend, but they had not seen him win a major or for that matter much in the last few years. He used to get close but would end up faltering and stumbling on the final day. This must have been frustrating for him and may have even made him question if he ever was going to win a tournament, leave aside a major.

Now, after this win in the first major of the year, there is talk of a Grand Slam and catching up with the record of most majors by Jack Nicklaus. That may be a little too much to expect but there's no doubt the golfing world is tremendously excited and energised by Tiger's win at the Masters.

The viewership, the sale of golf equipment, the spike in the sales of the products Tiger endorses shows the impact he has on the sport. He is above the sport. Truth is, Tiger doesn't need golf but golf needs him.

Every sport has a special player who transcends the game. Tennis has Roger Federer, cricket has Virat Kohli and before him, Sachin Tendulkar. There is something about these greats which endears them to sports lovers. There are others who hit the ball like Tiger does and maybe even linger, but when Tiger hits it sweet and clean, there is a gasp of joy from those watching. Similarly, when Kohli puts his front foot forward and the bat comes down in a wonderful arc, the spectators stand up and applaud. Another batsman can also do the same but when Kohli does that, it looks sublime. It's never easy to explain this connect with followers of the sport but that's what separates the legends from the greats.

As the IPL comes to its business end, there is plenty to look forward to. After that too there's loads of sporting events coming up. The cricket World Cup, the French Open tennis, the second golf major, Wimbledon tennis, the British Open golf and many more. Woods's win has only whetted the appetite. There's a whole repast waiting to be savoured.

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian opening batsman, is a leading voice in international cricket. Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates