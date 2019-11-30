Raising the bar

Bonobo, one of Bandra's favourite rooftop bars, is turning 11 this Sunday. And a sun-downer party has been planned over the weekend to mark the special occasion. Expect a night filled with food, drinks, music and dancing.

Speaking about the ride so far, Anup Gandhi, partner and co-founder of the bar, tells us, "Our journey has been quite interesting, from being just another bar to a much-loved neighbourhood spot in Bandra. One of the most important steps was to ensure the well-being of our patrons and the musicians we support, keeping in mind sustainability coupled with changing trends. Moreover, we have also ensured that we evolve over the years so that it remains a space where people can hang out, grab a drink or catch a live gig."

On December 1, 4pm onwards

At Bonobo, 2nd floor, Kenilworth Mall, off Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call 9820308156 (RSVP)

