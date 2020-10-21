Raising the guffaws! Ayushmann Khurrana pokes fun at himself

Ayushmann Khurrana poked fun at himself on social media for his soaring list of brand endorsements. The actor posted, "These days my Instagram page looks like a catalogue for advertisements." Khurrana has been on an endorsement overdrive with seven brands in his kitty in the past few months. He's laughing all the way to the bank too.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is undergoing a drastic physical transformation for his upcoming romantic drama co-starring Vaani Kapoor and directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The actor, last week, posted an Instagram picture, where he is seen lifting weights. His face remains concealed in the snapshot. "It's going to be a different me in this different film. Movie prep going strong @gattukapoor," Ayushmann wrote.

The actor will be seen playing an athlete in the upcoming film, which is pitched as a progressive love story. The yet-untitled film is set in north India and shooting begins in October. It is slated to release worldwide in theatres next year.

Other than this, Ayushmann Khurrana has been named in the Time magazine list of 100 Most Influential People this year. The National Award-winning Bollywood star is among five Indians who have made the prestigious list in 2020, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, London-based Indian origin doctor Ravindra Gupta who worked to find a cure for AIDS, and Bilkis Dadi, who was at the forefront of Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Ayushmann has been listed in the Artists category, which also includes Oscar-winning Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, "Fleabag" creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan, besides pop music superstars Selena Gomez, J. Balvin and Jennifer Hudson.

Great going, Ayushmann!

