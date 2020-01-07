Raj Babbar recalls memories with late Om Puri on his death anniversary

Actor and MP Raj Babbar on Monday remembered Om Puri on the occasion on his third death anniversary.

The 67-year-old star took to Twitter and shared a picture along with the star, along with a heartfelt note that reads, "Remembering one of the finest actors of our times - #OmPuri Ji on his death anniversary on Monday. He was a senior colleague from my early days in Acting & I cud benefit from his large-heartedness so many times. He could explore serious roles & comedy with equal ease and is sorely missed."

Remembering one of the finest Actors of our times - #OmPuri ji on his death anniv today. He was a senior colleague from my early days in Acting & I cud benefit from his large-heartedness so many times. He could explore serious roles & comedy with equal ease and is sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/VO1wK29kJG — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) January 6, 2020

In the picture shared by Raj Babbar, Om Puri is seen hugging the former along with a smile. Raj Babbar posted this picture to mark the third death anniversary of the late legendary actor.

Om Puri was born on October 18, 1950, in Ambala, Punjab and passed away on January 6, 2017, in Mumbai. The Indian actor was noted for his compelling performances in a wide range of roles in Hindi, Punjabi, British, and American films. The actor is popularly known for his epic performance in 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron' 'Ardh Satya' and 'Arohan'.

