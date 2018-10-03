Raj-DK on shooting The Family Man: Army officials provided us with security

bollywood

Directors Raj-DK on shooting Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man in Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Raj-DK on location with Manoj

Considering The Family Man has Manoj Bajpayee playing an operative of the special cell of the National Investigation Agency, director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK wanted the series to be as authentic as possible. A large portion of the Amazon Original series was shot in Kashmir over the past month.

A source reveals that the unit filmed a sequence at Lal Chowk in Srinagar last week, amidst heavy security. "Lal Chowk is one of the tension-ridden areas in Srinagar. A team of 20, comprising 10 Army officials and 10 cops, were present during our week-long shoot. The area was cordoned off specially for our shoot."

Grateful to the Indian Army for their support, DK says, "We were unsure whether we would be able to film there since the area had witnessed stone-pelting in the weeks preceding our shoot. However, the army officials provided us maximum security." Raj adds that the Inspector General even invited the team to a wazwan.

