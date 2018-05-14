Raj Kapoor's legacy helps 102 Not Out perform well in Russia

Veteran's popularity in Russia helps son Rishi Kapoor's latest release, 102 Not Out rake in the moolah in the country



Raj Kapoor

Moviegoers in Russia are known to be fond of the Kapoor khandaan, because of their love for Raj Kapoor and his films. Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 102 Not Out is performing well in the country.



Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from 102 Not Out

A source says, "Raj Kapoor's films like Shree 420 (1955) and Mera Naam Joker (1970) helped him garner a huge fan base in Russia. Film aficionados in the country are fond of Rishi Kapoor too. 102 Not Out released in Moscow and other cities on May 4 and was received well."



Svetlana Tulasi

The movie was promoted in Russia keeping Rishi Kapoor at the centre to grab eyeballs. Svetlana Tulasi, who works for a film distribution firm called Indian Films Russia, says, "Raj Kapoor was legend in our country." Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma's Pari is also being lauded by Russian moviegoers. It has reportedly raked in over one million Russian rubles and continues to run successfully.

