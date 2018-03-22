Raj Kumar Gupta keen to revive Rapchik Romance

Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta is keen to revive an old quirky comedy of his titled, Rapchik Romance

Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta is keen to revive an old quirky comedy of his titled, "Rapchik Romance". Gupta returned to the director's chair with Ajay Devgn-starrer "Raid" recently. He last directed "Ghanchakkar", starring Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi.

Gupta said there was a film he had written during "Ghanchakkar" called "Rapchik Romance" and hopes to revive it someday. "There is a script which is big time in my system which I thought was relevant then and is till today. It is a crazy quirky film called 'Rapchik Romance', which might have an extreme reaction," he adds.

"I wrote it in 2013, I pitched to a couple of people but (nothing worked out). For this film I need right minds to understand. I hope I get to make it someday." The director said there are several stories which a filmmaker wants to tell, but often things don't materialise and one has to let it go. He, however, rubbished reports that he was teaming up with Sidharth Malhotra for a movie.

