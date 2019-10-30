Raj Kundra appears before ED in Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, appeared before the ED on Wednesday in connection with a money-laundering probe against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others, officials said. They said Kundra arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office here in Ballard Pier area at about 11 am.

He was asked by the agency to appear on November 4 but it is understood that he sought an early date to depose owing to some engagement at that time. The agency is expected to record his statement under the anti-money laundering law.

The proceedings in the case are being conducted under the criminal provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central probe agency is looking at Kundra's purported dealings with Ranjeet Bindra and a firm called Bastian Hospitality in connection with this case.

ED is investigating into an unsecured loan of Rs 3.46 crore which was given by RKW Developers to Essential Hospitality in 2011. Directors of Essential Hospitality at that time were Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. RKW Developers was a company floated by Dheeraj Dewan/Wadhawan and his brother Kapil Wadhawan (promoters of DHFL). One of the directors of RKW Developers was Ranjeet Bindra (now in judicial custody). He was arrested on 11th October for facilitating deals of Iqbal Mirchi.

Documents with RoC show that Essential Hospitality received Rs 3.46 crore from RKW Developers in 2011. Shilpa Shetty reportedly gave a loan of Rs 9.5 lakh to Essential Hospitality. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra submitted their resignation on 26th July 2013.

(with inputs from ANI)

