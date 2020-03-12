Controversy’s favourite child, British-Indian businessman Raj Kundra is in news once again. In a recent statement released by him, Kundra has said that all claims made by NRI businessman and Gutka baron's son Sachiin Joshi are false and frivolous. He has also criticised the media for becoming accessories to falsehood.

"I would like to clarify the news doing the rounds and blatantly picked up by other news agencies without verifying the facts with other parties involved. This act of Mr. Sachiin Joshi is just another attempt to malign and tarnish my image and reputation in the country. He has made several attempts before so it’s nothing new,” said Raj Kundra.

The company,Satyug Gold Pvt. Ltd., in which Kundra was an investor and director, had launched a plan to provide gold to customers. According to the British-Indian businessman, every single order received from hundreds of customers since the inception has been fulfilled without a single complaint.

"Mr. Sachiin feels that the best way to get his gold is by filing a police complaint and media statements rather than collecting his gold from our offices or contacting us. As stated in the letter sent to police and at Mr. Sachiin’s residential address, we state again, Mr. Sachiin Joshi's gold is kept secured and he can collect his gold after complying to the terms and conditions and paying the balance fees due of INR 1,735,000 for which everything is mentioned in the Terms & Conditions on the website,” said Raj Kundra in his statement.

In Kundra's words, the complaint registered by Joshi is nothing more than a revenge case,which is the result of a case against him for the cheques bounced against the latter’s purchase of a team in one of Raj Kundra’s sporting events, amounting to Rs. 40 lakhs.

"With regard to the unavailability and change of office, I would like to clarify that our current address has been mentioned on our website. There has not been one instance where any of our customers faced difficulty reaching out to us other than Mr. Sachiin,”Kundra stated.

The businessman also criticized the media for publishing news without verifying the facts. "I would like that media personnel should verify the facts before publishing such news as it ultimately proves out to be incorrect," he said.

