Raj Kundra shares a cryptic comment on social media

Yesterday, Raj Kundra shared a cryptic comment on social media. Shilpa Shetty's entrepreneur hubby wrote, "Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon and the truth (sic)." The post comes a day after he was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case involving gangster Iqbal Mirchi. Now, what is the truth?

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was asked by the agency to appear on November 4 but it is understood that he sought an early date to depose owing to some engagement at that time. The agency is expected to record his statement under the anti-money laundering law.

ED is investigating into an unsecured loan of Rs 3.46 crore which was given by RKW Developers to Essential Hospitality in 2011. Directors of Essential Hospitality at that time were Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. RKW Developers was a company floated by Dheeraj Dewan/Wadhawan and his brother Kapil Wadhawan (promoters of DHFL).

One of the directors of RKW Developers was Ranjeet Bindra (now in judicial custody). He was arrested on 11th October for facilitating deals of Iqbal Mirchi. Documents with RoC show that Essential Hospitality received Rs 3.46 crore from RKW Developers in 2011. Shilpa Shetty reportedly gave a loan of Rs 9.5 lakh to Essential Hospitality. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra submitted their resignation on 26th July 2013.

