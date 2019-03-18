Raj Thackeray pays tribute to Manohar Parrikar, says people like him stand irreplaceable

national

Manohar Parrikar breathed his last on Sunday following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Terming him as highly educated, widely read and an epitome of nobility, Raj Thackeray termed his death as a huge loss

Raj Thackeray and Manohar Parrikar have a candid conversation. Pic/Facebook Raj Thackeray

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was an epitome of nobility, said MNS chief Raj Thackeray in his heartfelt post while remembering the late Manohar Parrikar. Raj Thackeray said that Parrikar was highly educated and widely read and above all, he was simplicity personified.

Here's the heartwarming post by Raj Thackeray:

View this post on Instagram #ManoharParikkar A post shared by Amit Thackeray (@amit.thackeray) onMar 17, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar breathed his last on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 63. Parrikar is survived by two sons and their families. Sixty-three-year-old Parrikar, who was battling a pancreatic ailment since last year, breathed his last at his residence on Sunday evening.

A four-time Chief Minister of Goa, Parrikar had been in and out of the hospitals since February last year. It was in October last year that the state government made a formal announcement about the BJP leader suffering from a pancreatic ailment. He had undergone treatment in the United States as well as in New Delhi.

Parrikar took charge as the Chief Minister on March 14, 2017, and held the office till his end. He had previously served as the Chief Minister of the state from 2000 to 2002, 2002 to 2005 and from 2012 to 2014.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates