Raj Thackeray pays tribute to Bond star Sean Connery in a heartfelt post

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took to twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to James Bond star Sean Connery who passed away on Saturday at the age of 90.

Thackeray revealed why Sean Connery is his favourite James Bond. He also mentioned that Connery’s legacy has paved the path for succeeding actors and his stellar performances have left have left a deep cultural impact.

In his tribute, Raj Thackeray said, "Think about Godfather and the face that appears in front of us is of Marlon Brando. In the same way the name James Bond invokes the Persona of Sean Connery."

"During the cold war era, Ian Fleming created James Bond in his books and but naturally, the readers took to him. But to take this character out of the world of books and present it to the world on the big screen, was a daunting task and Sean Connery personified this character to its full glory and thus James Bond is etched in our hearts," he further said.

Read: James Bond actor Daniel Craig pays tribute to original 007 Sean Connery

Talking about the cultural and geo-political impacts of the Bond movies he said, "The British had always taken pride in their legacy that the sun never sets on the British Empire. However, the Second World War diminished this grandeur. Against this backdrop, Ian Fleming gave an impetus to the plummeting image in the political arena and Sean Connery with his immaculate portrayal of James Bond further strengthened it."

He added: "It's a very rare happening to see a nation emerge as a well-founded base of soft power and keep this influence intact over years. It won't be wrong to state that it this very powerbase stemmed from the confluence of this duos talent and the image that was created from the James Bond cultural impact."

"James Bond became a living-breathing reality for us and therein lies the greatness of Sean Connery. He stands out as my favourite Bond and I offer my heartfelt tribute" Raj Thackeray further added.

According to India Today, Raj Thackeray has watched Sean Connery’s Bond movies innumerable times has a special photo-framed autograph of the legendary actor in his meeting room in Shivaji Park.

Raj Thackeray's Great Dane dogs are also named James, Bond and Sean.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news