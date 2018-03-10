Raj Thackeray rallies for his party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray does not seem to let go of any opportunity to take potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray does not seem to let go of any opportunity to take potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking on the occasion of the 12th foundation day of his party yesterday at Rang Sharada, Thackeray said, "We have started a membership drive but this will not be a fraud like some other political parties which give wrong figures. PM Narendra Modi had claimed that 650 crore people voted him to power but the irony is that the population of the entire world is just 700 crore. I don't know who were the over 600 crore people who voted BJP to power."

Thackeray said he will address party workers at Shivaji Park on March 18 on Gudhi Padwa which is the Maharashtrian new year. "During my public rallies some officials deliberately switch off the lights in certain areas so people are not able to watch my speech. If any such thing happens on the day of my rally at Shivaji Park let the people responsible face the music MNS style," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates