Raja Choudhary booked for drunken brawl

The police has registered a case against Raja Choudhary, who became a familiar name after his appearance in the popular reality show Big Boss 2



Actor Raja Chaudhary yet again courted controversy on Friday after he allegedly got into a brawl with a group of people under the influence of alcohol in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city. The police has registered a case against Choudhary, who became a familiar name after his appearance in the popular reality show Big Boss 2.

"We have registered a case against him and have sent him for the medical tests. Further investigation underway," said SP Kanpur West, Sanjeev Suman.

Investigation in this regard in underway.

Raja Choudhary was in the news for a long time, especially for troubling his ex-wife and TV actress Shweta Tiwari and also manhandling her boyfriend Abhinav Kohli. He was also arrested on a few occasions for getting into fights and fisticuffs.

Raja has acted in some serials like "Your Honour", "Daddy Samjha Karo", "Chandramukhi" and "Aane Wala Pal".

