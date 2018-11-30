Rajabai Tower's makeover in phase II gets Rs 3.5 crore boost

national

Some repairs will also be carried out in the library adjacent to Rajabai Tower. File Pic

In order to assist Mumbai University (MU) in restoring the Rajabai Tower, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has pledged to give Rs 3.5 crore as part of the Phase II of the repair works. A memorandum of understanding between the varsity and TCS was signed and passed at the Management Council meeting of the varsity on Tuesday.

This is the second time TCS will help in funding the restoration work as for Phase I it had given Rs 4.20 crore to the varsity. Following the initial repair work, which started in 2013, the tower was opened up in 2015. The current funds would be used for the work left.

Library also to be repaired

Confirming the development, Leeladhar Bansod, deputy registrar and PRO of MU, said, "TCS had earlier contributed for restoration of the heritage structure. While greater part of the work has been completed, the amount allotted for the second phase will be used for repairing furniture fixtures and lighting systems. Even repair works will be carried out in the library adjacent to the tower."

"This is a good development. Students have been complaining about the lack of infrastructural facilities in the library. The restoration work will help in resolving these issues as well," said Pradeep Sawant, university senate member from Yuva Sena.

Heritage stands tall in all its glory

The Rajabai Tower is an iconic 280-feet structure. The foundation stone for it was laid in March 1869 and construction was completed in November 1878. It was designed by an English architect – Sir George Gilbert Scott – who modelled it on London's Big Ben. A part of the construction cost was borne by Premchand Roychand, a prosperous broker who founded Bombay Stock Exchange, on the condition that the structure be named after his mother Rajabai. It is also a part of the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco ensemble that was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2018.

