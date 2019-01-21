Rajan Batra of The Yellow Diary: We always had faith in our music

music

Continuing their spree of live acts, The Yellow Diary on emerging as a promising band

The Yellow Diary band

Given the adulation they have received, The Yellow Diary may appear to be that blessed independent band which found its popularity among mainstream musicians. However, the journey to success, they reveal, was far from seamless. "There were times when we did not have a show for two months. Now, we've had two shows in one day," says Sahil Shah of the band that has live gigs at Symbiosis and IIT Bhubaneswar scheduled in the upcoming weeks.

Confessing that their live gigs started with them "jumping around and not knowing how to play the sounds" the band reveals it has come a long way. "We now have people singing our songs back to us. That's a great validation," says Stuart Da Costa, as Himonshu Parikh adds, "As a band, we have more love for the music we make today. Our [recently released] second EP, Izafa, has a blend of different genres and sound. Some have a lazy and laid-back vibe, others have a rockish feel. This is unlike the hard-hitting first EP we created."

The band confesses that their career picked up pace when their music was appreciated by the likes of Vishal Dadlani. Until then, they banked on the hope of a promising tomorrow to get past the lows. "We had faith in the music we were creating, even when no work or money was coming in. We knew something better would will come along," Rajan Batra says, as Vaibhav Pani adds, "We have been patient to get our music out there."

