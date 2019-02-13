Rajasthan Assembly passes Bill giving 5 per cent reservation to Gujjars

national

On October 26 last year, the Rajasthan government passed a bill which increased OBC quota from 21 per cent to 26 per cent.

Gujjar community protesting. Photo/PTI

Bowing to the demands of Gujjars, Rajasthan government on Wednesday got a bill passed in the state Assembly, earmarking five per cent reservation for the community in government jobs and educational institutions.

Protests by Gujjars in various parts of the state over the past several days had affected train and road services in the state.

The Bill was tabled in the Rajasthan Assembly earlier in the day and was passed unanimously in the state Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the state government will approach the Centre for an amendment in the Constitution which would make its implementation possible.

"I want to congratulate Rajasthan government as we have passed the Gujjar reservation bill today. The Gujjar community was waiting for so long. It is a historic moment for us." Sachin Pilot said urging members of the community to end their protests and ensure peace in the state.

The Bill has implemented 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections of the upper caste and passed a resolution seeking one-third seats for women in Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha.

On being asked if the state government would take this bill to the Centre, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "We have already passed a resolution unanimously asking for this legislation to be brought into the Constitution and we have also asked the central government to work on the same track as it worked on the 10 per cent reservation for EWS of upper castes."

"We will be discussing the issue with BJP president Amit Shah on February 18 and seeking his support on this issue" Pilot said.

The creamy layer for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) has increased from 2.5 lakh to 8 lakh.

Gujjar community leader, Kirori Singh Bainsla requested advocate community to study the bill in order to have a better vision of what the government is offering. "I request my friends, my well-wishers and all advocates of SBC and MBC to kindly come over the rail track and have a look at the bill, study it and give me your views," Bainsla told ANI.

For the last few days, Rajasthan has been witnessing a string of protests by the Gujjar community. The protest led by Bainsla had affected the movement of the trains as the sections of the community have squatted on rail tracks for the last five days.

In December 2018, the Rajasthan government also approved one per cent reservation for Gujjars and four OBCs. At present, these communities are getting one per cent separate reservation under the legal limit of 50 per cent reservation meant for the most-backwards category in addition to OBC reservation.

