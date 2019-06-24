Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passes away at 75

national

Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Lal Saini was appointed as the party's Rajasthan chief in 2018, months before the state went to assembly polls.

Madan Lal Saini. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Lal Saini, who was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi last week, died on Monday. He was 75. An AIIMS official said, "Saini was admitted in the hospital on June 22. He passed away on Monday evening around 7 p.m. The official said that the BJP leader was "having some blood-related issues".

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passes away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/SE52CCKfwV — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

Saini was appointed as the party's Rajasthan chief in 2018, months before the state went to assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah and Rajasthan Chief Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Saini.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted."The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the Party in Rajasthan. He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the Party in Rajasthan. He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2019

In a series of tweets Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The demise of Madan Lal Saini is an imperfect loss to the BJP family. I express my condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief and pray to the Lord for the peace of the departed soul."

"Just received the saddening news of Madan Lal Saini's death. Saini, who held several posts in the party was a true public servant whose whole life was devoted to the party and society. He was instrumental in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan.

à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¦à¤¨à¤²à¤¾à¤² à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤­à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¿à¤¯ à¤à¥à¤·à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¥à¤² à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¥à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤­à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤

à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 24, 2019

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Madan Lal Sainiji, President of BJP Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP #Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss.

May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 24, 2019

