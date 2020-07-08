RBSE 12th Science Results 2020: Rajasthan Board class 12 Science Result declared, check here

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the class 12 science result on Wednesday. A total of 91.96 per cent students have passed the RBSE science exam.

Students can check the results here: http://rajresults.nic.in/Science2020bser.aspx

Steps to check RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science results:

Visit the official website of RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science board

Click on the link to check 12th Science board results

Log-in using credentials and roll number

The results will appear on screen

Download and keep the results for future reference

How to check result via SMS

Students who appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science examination can also check their results via SMS. Science students can check result by typing RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER and sending it to 56263.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the senior secondary exams, which was concluded on June 30. The board conducted the pending exams on major papers like English, Hindi, Mathematics, Geography. The results of the senior secondary science stream examination were declared in presence of state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

Interestingly, a total of 2.39 lakh (2,39,800) students had appeared for the science stream examinations this year. The exams, which were deferred in March, concluded on June 27.

In 2019, RBSE recorded a pass percentage of 92.88 per cent students in the science stream exam. Science has been one of the top-performing streams in the Rajasthan Board class 12 exams. Last year, it has a better pass percentage than compared to commerce and humanities streams.

During this year's examination, over 9 lakh students appeared in the senior secondary exams, which concluded on June 30. The board has conducted the pending exams on major papers including English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Geography. While the results of the science stream have been announced, the result of commerce and arts streams and the class 10 examinations are expected to be announced later this month.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news