Rajasthan boy on top as boys outshine girls in NEET 2019 exams
Out of the total number of registered candidates, 14,10,755 appeared for the exam, which is 92.85 percent of the total candidates. Only 0.12 percent of NRI candidates appeared for the exam
Boys outshone girls in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results which were announced on Wednesday, bagging the top six slots. Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan topped the exam, conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS programs offered at medical and dental colleges that are approved by the Medical Council of India, scoring 701 out of 720 marks.
#Boys outshone #girls in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (#NEET) results announced on June 5, bagging the top six slots.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 5, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/aQ4vZdIu2R
The second rank was secured by Bhavik Bansal from Delhi and the third all-India topper was Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh. As per the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducted the examination, a total of 20 girls found their way in the top 100 merit list. Madhuri Reddy G from Telangana scored 695 out of 720 marks and landed the seventh rank.
Kirti Agarwal from Madhya Pradesh and Qureshi Asra from Andhra Pradesh secured all India ranks 15 and 16 respectively. Among the states, Delhi has turned out to be the best scoring region with 74.92 percent students qualifying the exam. It is followed by Haryana (73.41 percent) and Chandigarh (73.24 percent).
A statement by NTA said that the total number of candidates who registered for the examination was 15,19,375, which is a 14.52 percent rise in numbers from last year. Out of the total number of registered candidates, 14,10,755 appeared for the exam, which is 92.85 percent of the total candidates. Only 0.12 percent of NRI candidates appeared for the exam.
The cut-off for the general category ranges from 134 to 701. According to NTA, the general category candidates scoring at least 134 marks in the NEET exam will be able to attend counseling to take admission to the medical colleges. For the reserved category students, the cut off was at a minimum of 107 marks.
The result was declared on ntaneet.nic.in. NEET 2019 was conducted on May 5 and May 20 across the country.
