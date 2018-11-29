Rajasthan BSP candidate Lakshman Singh dies of heart attack

national

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 11

Representational picture

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Lakshman Singh passed away on Thursday morning, just a week ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan. Singh, who was slated to contest polls from Ramgarh seat of Alwar district, suffered a heart attack earlier in the day.

The District Election Officer has sought a report on this regard. The report has to be sent to the Election Commission (EC). In the wake of Singh's demise, elections in the Ramgarh assembly has been postponed.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever