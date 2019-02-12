Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says hold talks, raise issue before Centre

national

Gujjar community members during the protest. Pic/PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday reiterated that the agitating Gujjar community members vacate the railway tracks and come forward to hold dialogues. He said the state government will do whatever it possibly can to address their issues and they should raise the demand before the Centre.

"I want to appeal to the community members to hold talks. Whatever will be possible at the state government's level will be done. They should also raise their demand before the Centre," Gehlot told the media.

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and his supporters began their sit-in on railway tracks in Malarna Dungar of Swai Madhopur on Friday, demanding 5 per cent quota for Gujjar, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities in jobs and education.

