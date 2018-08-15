Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje announces round-the-week milk plan for school students

national

The Chief Minister, who hoisted the national flag at SMS Stadium here, said September will be celebrated as nutrition month where awareness will be spread about nutritional aspect of food

Vasundhara Raje/PTI

Announcing a series of welfare measures on the 72nd Independence Day, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday said September will be celebrated as nutrition month in Rajasthan.

She also announced extension of free milk distribution in school from class 1 to 8 from three days to all week days along with mid-day meals under the Annapurna scheme. She said a fund of Rs 230 crore has been set aside for the scheme in schools. "Children registered in Anganwadi centres under the age group of 3-6 years, pregnant women and teenage girls will also be given milk for three days in a week. The government will provide Rs 100 crore for the plan," she said.

The Chief Minister, who hoisted the national flag at SMS Stadium here, said September will be celebrated as nutrition month where awareness will be spread about nutritional aspect of food. "The government will spend Rs 775 crore on constructing 94 new school buildings and 7,080 additional classrooms in 2,400 schools," she said. The District Employment Officer will now be made the District Skill & Vocational Training Officer, she said.

"Self-defence training will be imparted to around 2.5 lakh students in the state," she said, adding loans will be distributed to farmers paying their instalments on time at interest rate of 5.5 per cent. "Women will be given free training at ITI centres in the state," she said. Listing her government's achievements, she said: "We provided job opportunities for 17 lakh youths. Projects related to power, water and road also witnessed major development in the state."

Also Read: Rajasthan High Court Issues Notice On Expense Details Of Gaurav Yatra

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever