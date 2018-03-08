Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje shown black flags by protestors

A section of the audience started waving black flags as soon as the Chief Minister took the stage to address the audience

Vasundhara Raje. Pic/AFP

Jhunjhunu: Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was shown black flags at a public event in Jhunjhunu on Thursday, leading to some embarrassing moments for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

A section of the audience started waving black flags as soon as the Chief Minister took the stage to address the audience.

The protestors drew the attention of the media and others present on the occasion, though it was not known immediately who the protestors were and what they were demanding.

Asked about the protest, Raje told IANS that it was not a big issue.

"We have our priorities set on bigger goals. We have Communist Party of India-Marxist workers here; we have Congress workers; we have opposition leaders who can do anything to play spoilsport."

Asked about the farmers' protest in the state, she said there was no reason for them to stage the protests in the first place. "We have tried to break the ice with the protestors. However, it seems even they are clueless and have no answers," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a new programme aimed to reduce malnutrition and low-birth weight among women and adolescent girls and children from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

