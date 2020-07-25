Rajasthan Congress MLAs stage dharna at Raj Bhawan, demand assembly session

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala (left), Avinash Pandey (2nd from left) and Ajay Maken (right) speaks to the media, outside a hotel in Jaipur. PIC/PTI

Rajasthan Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp began a dharna at the Raj Bhawan, saying they will stay put till the Governor summons a session of the state assembly. The MLAs, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, arrived there in four buses from a hotel on the city outskirts where they have been camping for the past few days. Before heading for the Raj Bhawan, Gehlot said he had requested Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday to call a session of the assembly on Monday. But there had been no word from him so far, he said.

He threatened that if the demand for convening a session is not met, the MLAs will "not be responsible" if people gherao the Raj Bhawan. The chief minister claimed the governor was under pressure from "above" not to call an assembly session. At the Raj Bhawan, while Gehlot met the governor inside, the MLAs squatted on the lawns, at times shouting slogans in support of the Gehlot-led Congress government. The governor came out to meet them. Later, the MLAs said they are starting a dharna.

"We have requested the governor to convene an assembly session as per rules and regulations. The governor is working on the directions of the Centre. We will sit here till the session date is given to us," Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever