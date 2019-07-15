Rajasthan cops torture, rape woman illegally detained in theft case

crime

Jaipur: An FIR was filed against about half a dozen cops on Sunday for allegedly beating, torturing and gangraping a woman whose brother-in-law had died in police custody in Churu district on July 6.

The Dalit woman, who is admitted at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, alleged she and Nemichand were illegally detained by the then SHO and other cops of Sardarshahar Police Station.

Nemichand, 22, was arrested in a theft case on July 6 morning and was admitted to a hospital where he died in the night, officials have claimed.

However, his brother alleged that Nemichand was illegaly deatined by the cops on June 30. "They then came to my house with my brother on July 3 but took him back along with my wife. My brother had told my wife that he was being beaten and tortured." the brother alleged.

He also claimed that his wife was the witness to Nemichand's murder in police custody.

