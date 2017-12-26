Rajasthan framer struggles to free daughter from Godman

Rajasthan farmer struggles to free his daughter from the fortified walls of molestation-accused 'godman' Virendra Dev Dixit's ashram in New Delhi

A farmer in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, has been struggling hard to free his daughter from the fortified walls of molestation-accused 'godman' Virendra Dev Dixit's ashram in Delhi. The girl, named Tika, went missing from her house on November 9, this year. The family alleges that one Anand who was from Pilani and who works as an "agent" brought the girl to the Delhi ashram in Vijay Vihar.



Cops stand at the gate of the alleged spiritual university at Rohini in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

On the basis of an FIR lodged, a search warrant was issued on November 24, and Rajasthan Police came to Delhi to bring the girl back. However, Delhi Police allegedly made the team return on the ground that the warrant was not applicable in Delhi. The hapless father, Vijay Singh, said that when the Rajasthan Police went for the second time to Delhi with a new search warrant they were kept waiting for two days to meet his daughter.

Vijay Singh alleged that his daughter has been "hypnotised and injected with certain medicines to the extent that her emotional quotient has turned zero". "Initially, my son, and I went to meet her. After making us wait for around one and a half hours, my daughter came, along with five more females, and just uttered one sentence, 'I want to be here'. Then, she went inside with the other girls," Singh said.

Even police officials who went with Vijay Singh to the Delhi-based ashram "confirmed that the girls there are being hypnotised", he said. According to senior officials, the girl can "open a can of worms" once she is out. They confirmed that the girl went missing on November 9. Cops immediately launched an inquiry, which took them to the Jhotwara-based ashram in Jaipur.

Police sources claimed that a Hyderabad-based scientist's daughter is inside for the last 10 years. This girl was in America for many years. Similarly, there are daughters of senior police officials lodged inside the ashram premises.