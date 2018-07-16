Rajasthan: Girl beats up eve teaser; video goes viral

SP Bharatpur, Anil Tank, however, said no complaint has been lodged in connection with the matter

Representational image

A boy was beaten up by a girl in Rajasthan's Bharatpur city for reportedly defaming her, a video of which has gone viral on social media. The video shows the girl, who seems to be an athlete, confronting the accused and later beating him black and blue with a stick.

"Main yaha mehnat karne aati hu aur tu mere naam kharab karega (loosely translates to 'I come here to work hard and you are defaming me')," the girl can be seen shouting at the boy in the video. "He is spreading rumours among his friends that this girl is his girlfriend and talks to him 4-5 times a day," she said to the onlookers and later slapped the boy.

SP Bharatpur, Anil Tank, however, said no complaint has been lodged in connection with the matter. "The girl has not lodged any complaint in the matter which happened four to five days back," he said. Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Kotwali police station area said the girl was preparing for competitive exams and practised running in the area.

