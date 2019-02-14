Rajasthan government passes Bill for 5 per cent reservation for Gujjars

national

The Congress government introduced the Bill amid protests in the state led by Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla for reservation for the community

Gujjar community members stage a protest in support of their reservation demand in Ajmer. Pic/PTI

The Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill giving a five per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to Gujjars and four other communities agitating for it.

The Congress government introduced the Bill amid protests in the state led by Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla for reservation for the community. His supporters have blocked the Delhi-Mumbai railway track in Sawai Madhopur district and several highways since Friday.

The Bill sought to increase the backward classes' reservation from the present 21 per cent to 26 per cent with a five per cent quota for Gujjars, Banjaras, Gadia Lohars, Raikas and Gadaria communities. The statement on the objective and reasons for the Bill said the five castes are the most backward and required separate reservation.

