Rajasthan government schools to have saints lectures

Government schools in Rajasthan will hold lectures of local 'saints-mahatmas' on every third Saturday of the month as an extra-curricular activity, the academic calendar of the School Education department said.

As per the calendar released recently for the session 2018-19, the schools will hold 'Bal Sabhas' on Saturdays. The calendar has fixed a schedule of five Saturdays, including review of issues of national importance or lecture of any great personality or lecture of local 'saints-mahatmas' on the third Saturday. The event can also be held apart from 'Bal Sabhas' during the zero hour after morning prayer, the calendar stated.

The academic calendar for the year 2018-19 has been circulated to all district education officers in the state by the director of the secondary education department to ensure the activities are implemented in government schools.

