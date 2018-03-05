Rajasthan health department faces probe for misdiagnosing Governor

Singh rushed to Delhi for further treatment after he was diagnosed with swine-flu in Sawai Man Singh hospital

Representational Picture

After Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh tested negative for H1N1 on Monday in Delhi's Apollo Hospital, Rajasthan State Health Medical Department is facing criticism for incorrectly diagnosing the Governor with swine-flu.

The false reports have raised questions about the working of the State Health Medical Department, with the Governor requesting the state government to initiate a high-level probe into the carelessness exhibited by the hospital.

Singh rushed to Delhi for further treatment after he was diagnosed with swine-flu in Sawai Man Singh hospital on Sunday night. The reports in Apollo rubbished the earlier diagnosis. Singh had complained of slight cold and was taken to Sawai Man Singh Hospital where he was diagnosed as having swine-flu.

Raj Bhawan PRO Lokesh Chandra Sharma confirmed on Monday that the Governor's H1N1 test was found negative in Delhi. The doctors granted Singh permission to return home and carry on with his scheduled plans. Singh will be travelling to Aligarh on March 6 to attend his granddaughter Poornima Singh's wedding.

Earlier, BJP MLA Amrita Meghwal was declared H1N1-positive by the Assembly's clinic when she was attending the session. Ten other members, who were sitting near her, were also screened. However, their tests were found negative. BJP MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi managed to recover from H1N1, while CM's Media Advisor Mahendra Bhardwaj, after recovering from the disease, continued suffering from lung infection and was admitted to SMS hospital. Last year, the disease claimed the lives of BJP MLA Kirti Kumari and Vice-Chairman of 20-point programme Digamber Singh.

