Rajasthan increases DA by 2 percent for government employees

With this, the DA will now increase to nine percent from previous from seven, according to a Rajasthan state government release

Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan government increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners by two percent. With this, the DA will now increase to nine percent from previous from seven, according to a state government release.

In accordance with the new decision, eight lakh employees and 3.50 lakh pensioners will be benefitted from it. The increased DA for the period between July 1 and August 31 will be added to the General Provident Fund Account of the employees. The cash payment will commence from September 1.

Further, the arrear of the DA between July 1 and August 31 for the employees who were recruited to civil services on or after January 1, 2004, will be paid in cash. Also, people falling under the Contributory pension scheme will also be paid in cash. With the increase in DA, the state government will now have to spend extra Rs. 547 crore in the current fiscal year.

