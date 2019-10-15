Rajasthan: Opium-laced tea sends 14 to hospital

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Fourteen people were taken ill after apparently having opium-laced tea in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a health official said on Tuesday. The victims had come to participate in the Baba Mohandas fair in the district and felt drowsy after having tea at a stall on Monday night.

They were admitted to the Bhiwadi community healthcare centre from where eight were referred to a hospital, Alwar Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Om Prakash Meena said. He said apparently the devotees were served opium-laced tea. Samples of the tea were taken and sent for forensic examination.

A large number of people from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh come here to attend the fair.

