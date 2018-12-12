Rajasthan polls: Congress in talks with rebels who won as independents for support

national

Rajasthan has 200 assembly seats, but voting was held in only 199 as polling was countermanded in one seat due to death of a candidate

Congress workers and supporters burst fire crackers to celebrate the counting trends that show the party's win in the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jaipur. Pic/PTI

Jaipur: Talks are on between former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and a few Congress rebels who won as independents in Rajasthan assembly polls to support the party in government formation, a party leader said on Tuesday. Independent MLAs Mahadev Khandela, Babu Lal Nagar -- both former ministers, Kanti Prasad and others are in touch with Gehlot, he said. The Congress has won 99 seats in Rajasthan, falling just one seat short of the majority mark of 100, according to latest trends.

Rajasthan has 200 assembly seats, but voting was held in only 199 as polling was countermanded in one seat due to death of a candidate.

The BJP, which had wrested the state from the Congress five years ago, has won 73 seats, the BSP bagged 6, the CPM got 6 and another 6 went to candidates of three other parties, trends showed. Twelve independents have also won and one is leading.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever