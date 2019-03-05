Rajasthan Royals camp with Indian cricketers gets underway today

ipl-news

The Indian players who are part of the Rajasthan Royals squad will participate in this training camp under the guidance of the Royals Head Coach Paddy Upton along with Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha.

Rajasthan Royals at training camp

As the 12th edition of the IPL is just around the corner, Rajasthan Royals continue their preparation for the season with their second pre IPL camp. A training camp is being organised at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai starting from today till 6th March 2019.

The Indian players who are part of the Rajasthan Royals squad will participate in this training camp under the guidance of the Royals Head Coach Paddy Upton along with Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha.

This camp entails three days of intensive training as well as fitness drills which will help the players enhance and hone their batting, bowling and fielding skills. Practice matches will be held as a platform for the new players including Riyan Parag, Shubham Ranjane, Shashank Singh and others to play with the likes of team captain Ajinkya Rahane, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni among others.

The Royals physiotherapist John Gloster along with assistant physiotherapist Niranjan Pandit are part of this camp to ensure the fitness and energy levels of the players remains optimum, along with their nutrition.

While working with the talented royal brigade, Paddy Upton exclaimed, “It feels great to be back with the Royals and to work with this squad that is full of energetic and talented players. They show promise and determination. They are eager to deliver the best they can. We are indeed excited to be beginning the season at home in the SMS stadium."

The other team members present for the camp are Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Rahul Tripathi, S. Midhun, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla and Manan Vohra.

The coaching team for the camp consists of Spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule, Batting coach Amol Muzumdar and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.