Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh may witness more thundershowers

While nearly 100 people died in dust storms and lightning strikes in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan overnight, many more parts of country will witness thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds, the Met department warned on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Rajasthan and UP may witness another episode of dust storm and thundershowers.

Weather analysts said there is a fair amount of moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and from North India, which will lead to formation of storm clouds and widespread thundershowers across East India, Gangetic plains, southern India and Central India.

"Districts in coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rain and then thunderstorms in days ahead," an IMD official said.

Ten people were killed as heavy rains lashed Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, officials said. While five people were killed in various rain-related incidents in Telangana, an equal number of deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi on the other hand may see strong surface winds during the day time towards Sunday, the IMD said.

Delhi, that saw 14.4mm rainfall over past 24 hours, recorded a mximum temperature of 35.2 degrees on Thursday, three notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 19.8 degrees, five notches below the season's average.

Rajasthan, which that saw at least 31 dead, with causalities reported from Alwar, Dholpur and Bharatpur districts,may see another spell of duststorm and rains over next few days.

The regional weather office in Jaipur had issued a warning for dust storm, light rain and thunderstorm for Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dausa and Bhilwara.

"With temperatures expected to rise again and continuous incursion of moisture, Rajasthan will see more thunderstorms and dust storms," said an IMD official.

On Wednesday, a combination of weather systems emanating from hilly states and either side of the sea, East and West, resulted in the intense thundershowers and dust storms in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh that left several dead. According to IMD, Wednesday's episode was the heat wave in in two states, as regions in Vidarbha and Rajasthan are currently witnessing a severe heat wave and temperatures have even touched 47 degree Celsius, in Phalodi, in Jodhpur district.

According to Met, a western disturbance approaching North India and that has brought in moisture from North India too. The weather system over Rajasthan formed due to winds from west.

Apart from Rajasthan and UP, the weather systems formed due to winds from North India brought rains to Haryana and Delhi-National Capital Region too. In fact, winds were stronger in Delhi and touched a speed of 69 km/hr.

