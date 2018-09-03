Rajat Barmecha wasn't uncomfortable playing a man with sexual dysfunction

television

Rajat Barmecha will be seen in a web-series, playing a social media star stuck with a sexual dysfunction problem

Rajat Barmecha

"Udaan" actor Rajat Barmecha will be seen in a web-series, playing a social media star stuck with a sexual dysfunction problem. He says he wasn't uncomfortable with the role at all.

"I am an actor and if the role makes sense, why not? While we were shooting, some scenes were a bit bizarre but there was no point where I was uncomfortable playing the character. Our story is fun yet relatable and slice of life. Millennials are going to find it super relatable" Rajat said in a statement.

He didn't divulge any further details about the series.

After his role as Rohan in the 2010 acclaimed film "Udaan", Rajat featured in "Shaitan" as well as short films and web series like "Girl In The City".

