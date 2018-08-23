Rajat Barmecha's next is a web series

television

Rajat Barmecha will play the role of a social media celebrity in the show, which also touches on a sexually taboo subject, in a quirky, hilarious yet relatable way

Rajat Barmecha

Udaan fame star Rajat Barmecha will soon be seen essaying the role of a celebrity in an upcoming yet-untitled web series. "Once I heard the narration, I was convinced that this story will not only be super entertaining but super relatable," Rajat said in a statement to IANS.

Rajat will play the role of a social media celebrity in the show, which also touches on a sexually taboo subject, in a quirky, hilarious yet relatable way. It will go live on Times Group's soon-to-be-launched OTT platform, built on top of their acquisition of MX Player.

"We had a lot of fun shooting for this series as all of us have encountered some or the other issue showcased in the series, at some point in our lives. Though I cannot reveal a lot about the plot at this point, audiences will soon find out about our story themselves," he added.

