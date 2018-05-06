Rajat Kapoor gives up smoking

Filmmaker and actor Rajat Kapoor has quit smoking. An excited Rajat on Friday took to Twitter and wrote: "chhoot gayi (left it), chhoot gayi (left it), cigarette chhoot gayi (left cigarette)"



Rajat Kapoor

Filmmaker and actor Rajat Kapoor has quit smoking. An excited Rajat on Friday took to Twitter and wrote: "chhoot gayi (left it), chhoot gayi (left it), cigarette chhoot gayi (left cigarette)"

This is not the first time he has given up smoking, having previously done so in 2014. On the work front, Rajat was last seen on the silver screen in Pari. The horror film, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee, was directed by Prosit Roy.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever