Rajatkumar Dani: A Youngest Research and Padmashri Nominee become the owner of the four companies

Rajat Kumar Dani, a 22-year-old youngest scientist, owner of the company DANI'S MEDIA & DIGITALS, the youngest entrepreneur has changed many lives with the way he thinks.

Who is who?, What is what? Why is this ? A little boy in 5th grade did not know where all these questions would take him. I would say real success is when you achieve something, a child version of you ever dreamt of, because that is pure, that is irrespective of money and game, that is what Rajat has achieved and achieving. Since childhood, he wanted to be a scientist, innocently inspired by cartoons and surroundings.

Rajat was never a God believer. When parents talked to him about God, he went in search of them as real humans. He started believing in reality, in what he sees. Orphans have no religion, he says, then why not humanity is the only religion. And this was the beginning to encode the pattern of nature.

The 9th standard was the turning point of his life when he started writing a research paper on Fundamental Understanding of Universe and Extraterrestrial Bodies. Thinking of something like this at this age turns out to be someone like he is now. Rajat searched for a platform to make this paper reach the people. Well, to the people is one big factor of his journey here, he uploaded his paper on a site know to reach to people and world-class universities but he could not reach to the people through this platform, this is when the thought of writing a book came across and then in 2018, RajatKumar Dani published his 1st book COSMAGEN. Positive way outs of hurdles and hard work made this successful. Rajat has lived the worst days of life, unsupported by society, spent nights on bus stops but this never broke him. A journey from a small town in Maharashtra, Bhiwapur to being the youngest entrepreneur, he struggled and learned a lot.

COSMAGEN SPACE ORGANIZATION, A Research Foundation laid by Rajat in 2011, with no funding, with just a thought that there might be so many kids out there not into education mentally but into researching. He used Facebook as a platform to gather people and make an organization possible. Till 2017, this organization was only knowledge and paper-based, they had no resources for the implementation because obviously, it needs funding. This put Rajat into the GUEST TALKS, another turn of his life.

Guest talk money became the funding used in technical works. Rajat and His Company CEO Nived Hareesh and his group made 28 models of the sound rocket. This took him to score a world record, he launched the one in Surat, Gujarat, which was witnessed by the district collector of Bardoli.

Rajat never lets the source of inspiration down, he always tries to gain, learn, and inspire from anything and everything around. Inspired by a friend, Rajat and Nived Hareesh & Team designed and launched the lightest satellite weighing 29 grams – THE HAWKSAT, named after the great personality Late. stephen Hawking.

These are the achievements by Rajat Dani after great work in the field of since and social help-

• Padmashri Nomination for Science & Technology and Social Work

• Karmaveer Chakra Award

• 2 World Records for Satellite (Cosmagen Company)

• The path towards the research Field took him to the path of entrepreneurship. In the process to earn for the research to work, Rajat has become the youngest entrepreneur. He is the 1st entrepreneur with entrepreneurship

without salaries to the employees. Yes!, He employed employees as bosses of their own company.

Rajat owns now two profitable companies. He actively does social work and at present, he is into writing his 2nd book– Ants of Universe.

On a personal level, Rajat is one kind-hearted person to the universe, aiming to see the world better with people knowing the truth and facts of Life. And yes!, He worships the truths, yes!, He is not a believer of God, but he does believe GOOD IS GOD!

