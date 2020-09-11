Rajdev Brahmbhatt is raising the bar as a successful talent manager and a digital enthusiast

The entertainment world is fun, wild, and irresistible to some. In today's digital era, the consumption of content is just one click away. Artists are now making their way to serve the audience in the best possible way through all the content mediums. In this whole process of making content or an artist hit, an artist or a talent manager plays a very crucial role. The role of an artist manager is multi-layered as it comes with a pool of responsibilities.

Rajdev Brahmbhatt is one of the known talent managers in the entertainment industry whose skills are not just limited to being an artist manager. He is a multi-faceted personality who has been creating a buzz with his huge body of work. From being a manager to acing the digital medium with his expertise to being a PR agent to soon make his debut as a casting director, Rajdev has left no stone unturned in paving his way to success.

Rajdev has always been a favorite amongst celebrities. His work ever since the start of his career has always pushed Rajdev in trying his hands on more and more aspects from the entertainment industry. With a passion to pursue a career in the entertainment industry led Rajdev to try his hands-on social media and influencer marketing. During the initial days of his career, Rajdev was paid very less and had to face a tough time. Later, he went on to become a crew member in many films and also started getting associated with a lot of social media influencers. This was the turning point in his life that exposed Rajdev to the social media world and ever since then there was no looking back.

After gaining immense expertise and knowledge, Rajdev built his own empire and presently he is a proud owner of ‘Veeycreate Influence’ looks after the Digital presence of a lot of prominent social media influencers and bloggers including Mrunal Panchal, Riyaz Aly, Anirudh Sharma, Dhruwal Patel and many more.

Rajdev's experience and knowledge of social media and influencer marketing helped him expand his business within a short span of time. Today, he is touted as the young and dynamic social media strategist who has carved his niche in the entertainment industry and how.

