Rajeev Khandelwal: Pradeep da discovered my flair for comedy

Given his knack for offbeat projects, you would expect Rajeev Khandelwal to steer clear of rom-coms. However, the actor emphasises at the outset that Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is far from a run-of-the-mill love story. Over to Khandelwal as he talks about the ALTBalaji and Zee5 offering that is making waves online.

Considering you've attempted romantic dramas before, what made you greenlight Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala?

When I first heard the story, I turned it down. However, the makers called me for a narration again, this time around with the writer Jaya [Misra]. Three episodes into the narration, I realised that the writing was excellent, and it was a show I should not skip. I came on board as the character was exciting. The story allows me to play two different characters; that is challenging. Also, I am doing a love story after many years. I consciously stayed away from the genre for long.

The show marks your first collaboration with Divyanka Tripathi.

Last year, she had been a guest on my chat show, Juzzbaat. That was the only interaction I had had with Divyanka until this show came our way. Working with her was a fantastic experience. When you've been in the industry for long, it brings a sense of discipline to you. Divyanka is a perfect example of that. I seek the quality in my co-stars as I am also a disciplined actor.

Your crackling chemistry has become a talking point.

It took us a while to crack it. She was a bit hesitant. So, as a co-actor, I had to make her comfortable and show her that she could trust me.

How was your experience of working with director Pradeep Sarkar?

When I met him for the first time, I was scared. He is a man of few words. It was his wife who helped us break the ice. He has worked with seniors in the industry, yet he showered me with love and respect. He unravelled a different facet of myself as an artiste. I wasn't sure if I could pull off comedy, but he discovered my flair for the genre. Pradeep da told me that I have good comic timing.

Your debut web series, Haqq Se, is gearing up for a sequel. Will you be a part of it?

The team has discussed it with me, but my dates may be a problem. We are trying to figure it.

