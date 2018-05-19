Rajeev Khandelwal's mother passes away after losing battle to cancer

Rajeev Khandelwal mourns his mother's loss, posts heartfelt tweet sharing his grief with netizens



Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev Khandelwal shared his grief on Twitter yesterday. The TV actor-host wrote, "My mom passed away day before yesterday after a year and a half long fight with cancer. We fought together, we hoped together, but we could not come out of it together. My family and I are fine and have come to terms with it. She now lives within me (sic)."

Rajeev Khandelwal made a switch to movies when he was at the peak of his television career and now when the actor is making debut on digital platform he is equally confident about his decision. The actor, who became a star with Ekta Kapoor's Kahiin To Hoga, made his web series debut in January, his web series debut with the producer's ALTBalaji project Haq Se.

"When I was doing television, people said don't do daily soaps, and then when I did films they were like don't do 'Aamir' kind of films. With this web series, people might again say something. "My interpretation of myself is best and it has nothing to do with their (people) interpretation of me. I do my own thing," Khandelwal told an online news portal during an interview.

Set in the backdrop of Kashmir, it tells the story of four sisters and how their geographical situation and rising fundamentalism in the region affect their dreams. Khandelwal has not read the book but has heard good things about it. He said the team has re-worked on the story to give it a more of an Indian feel.

