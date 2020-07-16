Rajeev Sen has a 'loud and clear' message for Bigg Boss 14 speculations

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa, who tied the knot in 2019, have been facing some issues in their marital life. In fact, the duo has also deleted their pictures together, and also from the wedding, from their social media accounts. The rumours about their separation have taken the internet by storm. While many were trolling them for washing their dirty laundry in public, some asked for each other's well being.

Amid the divorce rumours, one more speculative news took over the internet. It was believed that Rajeev Sen agreed on entering the Bigg Boss 14 house after separating with his wife Charu Asopa. It was not just marital differences that left the town talking, but also Colors TV's approach towards the actor.

Rajeev Sen shared a 'loud and clear' message on social media as his Instagram story. Take a look!

Rajeev Sen's Instagram story/picture courtesy: Rajeev Sen's Instagram account

A source close to the development shared in an interview, "Rajeev Sen has been approached for the show and he wishes to appear alone. Nothing is finalised and we are discussing the fees. Everything is in the initial stage right now."

The source added, "He was approached last year as well. His wife Charu also wanted to appear. But her brother was getting married at the time of the show. And Rajeev was apprehensive to appear alone, hence things didn't work out."

On the work front, Rajeev Sen will soon be making his acting debut with the Vivek Oberoi-backed digital offering, Iti. Speaking about it, Sen told mid-day, "This is a concept-driven thriller; it is along the lines of what I have been looking forward to doing. I had a desire to express my creativity and bring characters alive. It has been four years since I shifted to the city, and since then, I have only wanted to be an actor. I contemplated it for a long time, and those close to me persuaded me to take to it."

