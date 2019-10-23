Rajeev Siddhartha: Being an Investor Banker helped me in my role in Upstarts

Rajeev Siddhartha is a well-known actor and is a part of Bollywood films like Dil Dosti etc, Jolly LLB and also web series like Romil and Jugal, Four more shots please and now Upstarts. This actor is winning hearts by receiving great reviews. Rajeev who plays the role of Veer Deewan in the show is a versatile actor and has always portrayed different types of roles onscreen throughout his acting career, having good roles by his side.

In a recent chat when we asked Rajeev about his script selection he stated, "The things that attract me to any particular project are the director, the script and the character. I don't think about anything else if the director is good I know that the story would be told in the best possible way. If the script is good the director has the great foundation material to make a good project. And if my character is good I have the motivation and excitement to work hard and bring the character to life. And if these three criteria are satisfied then I go ahead and do the project".

Rajeev who is also an investment banker by profession added his own mannerisms and temperament in the role to make the character believable.

"I think any sort of life experience really helps you in adding value to a particular character. In this case, wealth advice for is to sell the financial products to high net worth Individual clients and interacting with them. If one is a sort of person who likes to preserve other people so one can find an opportunity to do so, I would observe their mannerisms and temperament and everything else and probably or subconsciously I may have borrowed certain things in back in the days. Also when I read the script for the first time three to four images of people popped in my head and I sort of follow-through and I saw their interviews, I saw how they spoke and carried themselves and then the script is always the main point to study, so that is how I prepared for my role. "

