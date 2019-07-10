Rajendra Chawla and Naveen Pandita to enter Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

television

Rajendra Chawla and Naveen Pandita

As Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna show's new track progresses, new additions are being made to the cast list. Rajendra Chawla will be playing Anupam Chopra and Naveen Pandita don the character of his son, Ranjit Chopra. Both actors have been brought on board to play negative leads opposite Shrenu Parekh.

Parekh will continue to plot against bringing the Mittal clan down and introduce misery in Kabir's life. Rajendra Chawla and Naveen Pandita will be sharing the screen space for the first time. On playing Rajendra Chawla's son, Naveen tells us, "I have seen Rajendraji multiple times on screen and was in awe of his act on the very first day. On the sets, sharing space with him as his son is going to be very helpful for me and I feel privileged."

Rajendra Chawla explains, "Anupam Chopra is the manager of this empire who had been working with PK since a long time but never received any credit. He was always pulled down and there was always a tussle between the two. I play a hardcore negative character. And my biggest reason for taking up this role was the fact that Anupam Chopra is unabashedly a bad guy. He has no qualms about it and plays his moves as negatively as possible."

