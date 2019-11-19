Rajendra Chawla: Working with Varun and Shweta again is like homecoming

Actor Rajendra Chawla is known for his character-driven roles in shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai has been roped in Sony Entertainment Television's latest offering Mere Dad ki Dulhan to play the role of Amber's (Varun Badola) doctor. Show based on a simple setup of Ghaziabad portrays a beautiful yet unseen relationship triangle of father-daughter-mother starring Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari as lead. This is story of Ambitions girl Niya Sharma, a difficult and eccentric father Amber Sharma and a strong headed woman Gunnet Sikka.

With a heavy heart, in the show Niya has decided to move to LA for her carrier training program. However, her father's health and care have become a major concern for her. Here come's the entry of a new character named Dr. Pandey. Explaining about his character Rajendra mentions, "Dr. Pandey is like a friend, philosopher and doctor for Amber Sharma who is cranky person. Amber is someone who doesn't let anyone interfere his life but will eventually become Dr. Pandey's best friend and will be seen sharing his problems."

Rajendra was recently seen in popular Bollywood movies like Ujada Chaman, M.S. Dhoni and Agneepath. Excited to share the screen with Varun and Shweta Rajendra shares, "Working with Varun and Shweta again is like a homecoming. On my very first day of the shoot I thought it's been a long time I haven't met Shweta she must have forgotten me. However, when I met her she excitedly screamed Look, Who has come! and welcomed me wholeheartedly. Varun is an effortless actor and a great writer. Having known each other for long he made it very comfortable for me both onscreen and offscreen."

Rajendra has previously worked with Varun and Shweta on different shows and is doing his 4th project with Sony Entertainment Television.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates