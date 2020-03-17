Rajendra Lekhraj: If we hit a rough patch, we'll reach out to Salman Khan

It is a race against time as filmmakers and television producers try to shoot a large chunk of their projects before the suspension comes into effect on March 19. "Till Wednesday, people will be shooting overtime," agrees Rajendra Lekhraj aka Pappu, one of the biggest coordinators of junior artistes in Bollywood, adding that members of his crew are currently shooting for Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Prithviraj. "The officials at Netflix were the first to act [even before the cine associations announced the suspension of shoot]. They called off the shoot of Dongri to Dubai, which was being filmed last week," says Lekhraj.

He is glad that filmmakers are teaming up to lend financial assistance to daily wage workers. "It will be great if they can help us out. The Federation always keeps the daily wagers' interests in mind. If the [spread] is not contained by March 31, it will be a difficult situation for junior artistes."



Rajendra Lekhraj aka Pappu

While the directors' initiative gives him hope, Lekhraj states that the junior artistes have another well-wisher in Salman Khan. "If we hit a rough patch, I will talk to Salman Khan. He is so gracious in offering support and is always concerned about us. He recently stalled the shoot of Radhe in Mehboob Studios because of the unfortunate turn of events."

