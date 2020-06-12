Rajesh Tope: Mumbai to get 500 additional ICU beds within a week

Maharashtra public health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said 500 additional ICU beds will be made available within a week in Mumbai, where the tally of COVID-19 cases stood around 54,000. He suggested limited resumption of suburban train services in the metropolis. Speaking to reporters here, Tope said, There will be additional 500 beds for ICU patients in one week for Mumbai city alone.

The measure would help in addressing patients suffering from breathlessness. The recovery rate of patients in Mumbai is now 50 per cent. The number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi (once a hotspot) has also come down significantly, the minister said.

He stressed on his demand for changing the definition of containment zones, including slashing the period from 28 days now to 14 after the detection of last COVID-19 patient while making demarcation of such areas. This will also offer some relief to police officials who are on duty in such areas, said the minister. It is imperative to run some dedicated local trains in the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) for people who are allowed to go to offices in the current lockdown period, Tope said.

Mumbai has 24,209 active cases and recorded 1,954 deaths so far.

